WION Fineprint | Unmarried women have right to safe abortion says Indian Supreme Court

Published: Jul 22, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian Supreme Court expanded the scope of the MTP Act to include "unmarried women", allowing a woman to abort her 24-weeks pregnancy arising out of a consensual relationship. Molly Gambhir tells you why this verdict is significant.
