WION Fineprint | UK's 'Myrkl' pill promises to cure hangovers

Published: Jul 06, 2022, 10:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
UK finds a secret to dodge the morning-after misery. A prevention pill called 'Myrkl' promises to break down alcohol before it reaches the liver. Drinkers are advised to take the pill before consuming alcohol. Molly Gambhir gets the details.
