WION Fineprint |Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drone: Why African states are buying them

Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drone: Why African states are buying them

Published: Aug 26, 2022, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone changed the course of the Ukraine war and now multiple countries are lining up to buy it. African nations top the list. Molly Gambhir tells you all about this budget drone changing global warfare.
