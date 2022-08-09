WION Fineprint: North Korea blows up tourist resort for South Koreans

Published: Aug 09, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
North Korea is destroying the 'symbol of peace' between the two divided Koreas in Mount Kumgang. Molly Gambhir tells you why Pyongyang is turning the last sign of peace into ruins.
