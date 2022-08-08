WION Fineprint: Israel re-opens Gaza crossings as ceasefire holds after days of violence

Published: Aug 08, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad is holding after nearly three days of violence that killed 44 people and disrupted life in the Gaza Strip. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
