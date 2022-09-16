WION Fineprint | Indian PM Modi tells Putin now is 'not a time for war'

Published: Sep 16, 2022, 10:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now was "not a time for war" on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Molly Gambhir talks to Sidhant and Anas Mallick about the key takeaways.
