WION Fineprint: India opens COVID-19 vaccination for people over the age of 18
Apr 19, 2021, 09:20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
India has decided to expand its mega vaccination drive. Anyone over the age of 18 will be eligible to get the vaccine from May 01. India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.
