WION Fineprint | Eurozone raises interest rates for first time in 11 years

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The European Central Bank brought an end to the era of negative interest rates in the eurozone with a bigger than expected half-point hike to combat soaring inflation. Molly Gambhir tells you what it means for the Eurozone.
