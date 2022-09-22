WION Fineprint | China’s Lipstick King reappears after Tiananmen ‘tank cake’ row

Published: Sep 22, 2022, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China’s leading influencer, Li Jiaqi, has returned to online commerce platforms over three months after his feed was suddenly cut, which viewers suspected was linked to the appearance of a tank-shaped cake.
Read in App