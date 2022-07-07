WION Fineprint | Boris Johnson vows to stay in office as ministers resign

Published: Jul 07, 2022, 01:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is desperately clinging to power, gravely wounded by the resignation of ministers over the Pincher scandal. So is this the end of the road for the UK Prime Minister? Molly Gambhir tells you.
