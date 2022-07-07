WION Fineprint | 5 scandals that brought Boris Johnson down

Published: Jul 07, 2022, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After days of battling for his job, Johnson had been abandoned by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him. Priyanka Sharma tells you all about the rise and fall of Boris Johnson.
Read in App