WION Exclusive: Women-run studio of Baano TV forced to shut down in Kabul

Sep 30, 2021, 02:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On August 17, Taliban conducted their first press conference wherein there were two women present during the briefing. WION visited the women-run studio Baano TV which was forced to shut down, watch this ground report for more details.
