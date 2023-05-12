WION Exclusive: Tsitsipas sets sight on World No. 1 ranking

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas has set himself a target of climbing to the top of the world rankings by the end of the year. To get there he has to overcome the two superstars of Tennis at the moment. The Greek has lost to Djokovic in each of his two slam finals and lost to Alcaraz in the Barcelona final last month. The World No. 5 remains one of the leading contenders for the French Open Men's Singles title next month and opened up on who thinks will be his main challengers. Tsitspas spoke exclusively to WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.