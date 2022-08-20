WION Exclusive: Trailer for 'Yaanam': 44-minute documentary about Mangalyaan

India's maiden interplanetary mission - was launched on November 5, 2013. Staggeringly frugal by western standards, it made India the first country to reach Martian orbit on its first attempt. Eight years later, a documentary has been made about what went on behind the scenes at the Indian space research organisation. Here's another interesting fact about the film- it's made in Sanskrit - an ancient language that is not spoken or understood by most Indians. WION correspondent Sidharth.M.P spoke to A.V. Anoop, the writer and producer of 'Yaanam' to find out more.