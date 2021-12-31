WION EXCLUSIVE: The Ashes post-mortem with Monty Panesar

England's quest to regain the Ashes lasted just three matches. England's batters barely showed up as Australia ruthlessly battered England into submission in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. The prospect of a series whitewash is all too real now for England and heads are expected to roll within the Test team setup. There have been a record 9 defeats in 2021 and reports indicate Head Coach Chris Silverwood may face the axe. Why have England hit rock bottom? Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo speaks to Ashes winner and former England international Monty Panesar.