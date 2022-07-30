WION Exclusive: No substance in claims made by Imran Khan, says Bilawal Bhutto

Published: Jul 30, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke exclusively to WION in Tashkent and said that there is no substance to former PM Imran Khan's claim that current government's foreign policy vis-a-vis America lacked substance.
