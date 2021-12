In chat with Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Faiza Gillani and Samiya Mumtaz who feature on Zindagi show 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' that will stream on Zee5. They speak on playing femme fatale, love for Bollywood and message for Indian fans. The show is an anthology that explores the dynamics between men and women and how women when pushed to their limits, channel their anger and frustration to get right by themselves.