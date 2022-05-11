WION Exclusive: 'Hope to sign a peace deal with the Palestinians', says Danny Danon

Published: May 11, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
On the May 10 of last year, the first rockets from Gaza were fired towards Israel which lasted 11 days. WION's Jodie Cohen spoke exclusively to ambassador Danny Danon about the way forward and the way forward towards peace in a fraught region.
Read in App