WION Exclusive: FTA is extremely important, says Israel's Consulate General Kobbi Shoshani

Consul General of Israel to Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani has called India, Israel Free trade agreement "extremely important". During EAM Jaishankar's Israel visit, both countries agreed to start the free trade agreement negotiations from November. India is Israel's third-largest trade partner in Asia and seventh largest globally. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, Shoshani said, "cooperation between India as Power of Production (6th in the world) along with Israeli Innovation can be very good".