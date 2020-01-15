WION Exclusive conversation with Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu

WION exclusively spoke with Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on 15 January in New Delhi. Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu discussed Estonia’s principles for its membership in the UN Security Council in 2021 and 2022, India’s campaign for elected membership, and opportunities for even closer bilateral relations. The ministers also discussed reforming the UN, how to enhance economic cooperation and digital and cyber issues.