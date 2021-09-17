WION Exclusive: Anas Haqqani says those with visa will be allowed to leave

Sep 17, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
WION's Anas Mallick speaks to the man behind Haqqani Network, Anas Haqqani on the issues such as the US exit from Afghanistan, India's role in the country as well as the future of visa holders in the Islamic Emirates.
