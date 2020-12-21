LIVE TV
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
WION Dispatch: UK government issues advisory, 'do not travel' unless essential
Dec 21, 2020, 08.00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Passengers at London's Heathrow Airport navigated cancelled flights and confusion as the UK was on Monday (December 21) shut off from much of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new strain of the coronavirus.
Read in App