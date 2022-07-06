WION Dispatch | South Africa mourns teen deaths in Tavern

Published: Jul 06, 2022, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
South Africans gathered to mourn the death of 21 teenagers in a Tavern. The mourners grieved the still mysterious deaths that occurred 10 days ago. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was also present, dressed in black.
