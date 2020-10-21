WION Dispatch: Protests against police brutality in Nigeria: Eyewitness claimed soldiers opened fire

Oct 21, 2020, 07.55 PM(IST)
Nigeria's sprawling city of Lagos and the surrounding region were under an indefinite 24-hour curfew on October 21 after claims that security forces had opened fire on and even killed people protesting police brutality in the country. Watch report.