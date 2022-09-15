WION Dispatch: Leaders meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Putin praises Xi over Ukraine

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 08:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the SCO summit. This is the first time the two leaders are holding in pass on talks since the war in Ukraine began.
