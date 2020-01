Iran's parliament has unanimously passed a bill naming the United States' forces as "terrorists" over the assassination of top military commander Qassem Soleimani in an air attack in Iraq. Soleimani, the popular head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) foreign operations arm Quds Force, was killed in a US drone attack outside Baghdad airport on January 3, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes. #USForces #Iran #US #SoleimaniKilling #