WION Climate Tracker| United Kingdom: What's causing record-high heat waves

Published: Jul 29, 2022, 06:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Climate change is now believed to be the cause of the record-shattering UK heat wave that struck the country last week. Study says that burning of fossil fuels and gas emissions are altering the severity of the extreme heat events.
Read in App