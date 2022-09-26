WION Climate Tracker: Typhoon Noru slams Philippines, floods inundate several provinces

Published: Sep 26, 2022, 08:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Typhoon Noru has made landfall in the Philippines. The typhoon hit the main island of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rains, it prompted the evacuation of thousands and killed at least five people who were deployed for rescue operations.
