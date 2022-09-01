WION Climate Tracker: 'State of the climate' report points to grim future; 2021 saw record wildfires

Published: Sep 01, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Scientists from 60 different countries have released the latest State of the Climate report on Wednesday. Meanwhile, climate change has caused losses over $100 billion. According to report, 2021 saw record wildfires and record-high greenhouse gases.
