WION Climate Tracker | Climate change in Pakistan on Sharif's agenda at SCO

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is attending the SCO summit with climate change being one of the top agendas. The floods in Pakistan have claimed nearly 1400 lives and has led to economic losses estimated at 30 billion dollars.
