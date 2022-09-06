WION Climate Tracker | 20,000 homes without power in S Korea due to Typhoon Hinnamnor

Published: Sep 06, 2022, 07:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Typhoon Hinnamnor has departed from South Korea after making a heavy landfall in the country's south. One of the most powerful storms of the year made landfall in South Korea, leaving the country reeling under severe flooding and damage
