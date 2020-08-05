Wion Broadband Olympic Edition: One in a billion Abhinav Bindra's golden moment in 2008

Indian sport achieved its biggest success at the Olympics when Abhinav Bindra ended decades of cynicism by shooting down the 10m air rifle gold in 2008. Bindra was India's first and only individual Olympic champion but that win in Beijing was built on the back of crushing defeat at the Athens games 4 years previously. Bindra opens up on his journey to the Olympic gold with sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo and details the attention to detail that saw him turn self-doubt into his biggest triumph on the world stage