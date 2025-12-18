LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Will Europe Stand United on Russian Frozen Asset Plan?

Will Europe Stand United on Russian Frozen Asset Plan?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 15:19 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 15:19 IST
Will Europe Stand United on Russian Frozen Asset Plan?
Europe faces a critical test of unity as leaders debate a controversial plan to use frozen Russian assets amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

Trending Topics

trending videos