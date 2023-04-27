Will BRICS invite more members as 19 nations, including Saudi Arabia & Iran, show interest?

Several nations are knocking on the door of the BRICS. The BRICS group of nations are preparing to hold the proposed annual summit in South Africa. Meanwhile, nineteen countries have expressed an interest so far in joining the bloc. Thirteen countries have formally asked to join and another six have asked informally. The BRICS bloc consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The member nations will meet in Cape Town on June 2-3 to discuss its expansion.