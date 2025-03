Antigua and Barbuda has said that it will assist India in the legal process regarding fugitive Mehul Choksi. Speaking to WION's Sidhant sibal, Antigua and Barbuda foreign minister Chet Greene said,'we are country of laws, his citizenship is challenged by Indian govt. It is legal process. It is country laws. We will not interfere . Will assist in ensuring legal process continues' The Mehul Choksi case centers around a massive financial scandal involving the Punjab National Bank (PNB), where Choksi, a prominent diamantaire and the owner of Gitanjali Group, is accused of orchestrating a fraud exceeding Rs 14,000 crore (approximately $2 billion USD). Choksi left India on January 7, 2018, claiming it was for medical reasons, and subsequently acquired citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda through its Citizenship by Investment Program in November 2017, taking the oath in January 2018.