Wildfire turn structures into ashes, blanket of smoke covers parts of Arizona

Published: Apr 22, 2022, 07:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Arizona is struggling with the wind-driven wildfires, nearly 20 000 acres of land has been burned. Raging flames from the Arizona forest covered the entire region in a thick blanket of smoke. Wildfire is forcing thousands to flee for safety.
