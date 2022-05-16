Why did Turkey set demands on Finland & Sweden joining NATO?

Sweden & Finland will soon apply for NATO membership. There were apprehensions about Turkey not supporting their NATO bid. Now Turkey has laid down demands for NATO membership of two Nordic countries. “They need to stop supporting terrorist organisations. The defence industry restriction or the prohibitions on export permits imposed to an ally such as Turkey should definitely be lifted,” Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu said. Meanwhile, US & NATO are confident that Turkey will not impede membership.