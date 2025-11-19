/Who Took the Schoolgirls? Inside Nigeria’s Latest Abduction

Gunmen have abducted 25 schoolgirls from a boarding school in Kebbi State, northwestern Nigeria, killing at least one staff member in a pre-dawn attack. One student has escaped, but the rest remain missing. While no group has claimed responsibility, authorities believe armed bandit networks, known for kidnapping for ransom, are behind the assault. Parents fear the school may never reopen unless security is dramatically increased. This latest abduction revives painful memories of the 2014 Chibok kidnappings. More than 1,500 students have been kidnapped across northern Nigeria since then, as armed groups use abductions to fund criminal activity and exert control over poorly policed regions.