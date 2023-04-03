Who should be Chelsea's next manger? | WION Sports Extra

Five-time English Premier League champions Chelsea sacked manager Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge following their 0-2 home defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday. It was the Englishman's 11th defeat in 31 games since replacing Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge on September 8. The Blues have dropped to 11th in the Premier League, 12 points adrift of the top four - having spent more than $600 million on new players this season. Former Brighton defender Bruno Saltor has been put in interim charge while the search for Potter’s replacement is underway. Chelsea's wishlist includes former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner and Sporting Lisbon boss Rúben Amorim, who is building a strong reputation in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. However, Julian Nagelsmann, sacked a week ago as Bayern Munich boss, has been installed as the favourite to replace Potter. Zinedine Zidane, who has been without a job since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in May 2021, is also one of the names doing the rounds at Stamford Bridge. There have now been 13 managerial changes in the Premier League this season, three more than in any other previous campaign, with Leicester City also sacking Brendan Rodgers earlier on Sunday.