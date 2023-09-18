WHO revised death toll: Over 3900 deaths, 9000 missing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Days after devastating floods hit the North African country of Libya, the nation's red crescent confirmed that the death toll was 11,300. Now the United Nations has released an updated figure, which is much lower than what was reported over the weekend.

