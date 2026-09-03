Who regulates big tech in India?

Big Tech, Real Cost is a WION special series hosted by Meraj Shah, examining how a handful of foreign-headquartered platforms and the rise of AI are reshaping our lives. In this panel discussion, we examine whether India needs tougher rules to rein in the growing market power of Big Tech. From Google and Apple’s control over app stores and payments to Amazon’s role as both platform and competitor, the panel explores gatekeeping, competition and the challenges facing Indian businesses. We also examine India’s long-delayed Digital Competition Bill, whether its proposed thresholds go far enough, and why timely enforcement could matter as much as the law itself. With the EU and UK taking tougher action against digital gatekeepers, can India create a regulatory framework that works for its own digital economy? The bigger question: India has the laws, verdicts and fines but does it have the enforcement power to make Big Tech play by the rules? The panel discussion features Murugavel Janakiraman (BharatMatrimony.com), Vikas Kathuria (Law Professor) and Abir Roy (Sarvada Legal).