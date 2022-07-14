Who are Pasmanda Muslims and why is India's ruling party interested in them ahead of elections?

Published: Jul 14, 2022, 04:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Indian PM Nadrendra Modi reportedly asked the BJP national executive in Hyderabad to focus on groups such as Pasmanda Muslims in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But who are they? Watch this report.
Read in App