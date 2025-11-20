/White House Defends Trump After “Piggy” Remark Toward Female Reporter

The White House is defending President Trump after he called a female Bloomberg reporter “piggy” during an exchange aboard Air Force One. The comment triggered backlash from journalists and media figures, who accused Trump of using demeaning language to undermine women in the press. While critics condemned the remark as unacceptable, White House officials argue the president was responding to what they claim was an aggressive line of questioning. The incident has intensified debate over Trump’s treatment of reporters and the administration’s handling of press relations.