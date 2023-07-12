What to expect from the new NATO-Ukraine council?

At the NATO summit on Wednesday, the US and its partners provided new security guarantees to Ukraine in an effort to strengthen its long-term defences against Russia as Kyiv works to join the alliance. A day after President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as "absurd" NATO countries' rejection to extend an invitation or set a date for Ukraine's entry, there is now a potential for long-term security from the alliance. Watch more in this interview with the founder of Black Trident Defence and Security Consulting Group, Dr Lada L. Rosylcky.