/What Is ‘Cosy Cardio’? The Viral Fitness Trend Redefining Workouts With Comfort

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 17:15 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 17:15 IST
Forget intense workout ‘cosy cardio’ is the latest fitness trend taking over social media, and it’s all about comfort. Think soft lighting, comfy clothes, and light exercise like walking or stretching while enjoying your favourite show or music. The idea is simple: make fitness enjoyable and stress-free. Experts say this gentle approach not only keeps you consistent but also benefits both mental and physical health, making workouts feel less like a chore.