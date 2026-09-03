/What does India's 7.8% growth really mean

India's latest Q1 FY27 GDP print of 7.8% has sparked intense debate among economists, opposition leaders, and government officials. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) transitioned to a revised 2022–23 base year, introducing double deflation, Annual Survey of Unincorporated Enterprises data, and integrated GST metrics to eliminate historical distortions. While the government and economic advisors defend the new methodology as aligned with IMF standards, critics question whether base-year adjustments mask underlying trends in private consumption and investment. Watch for a detailed breakdown of the GDP numbers and what the new calculation method means for India’s growth story.