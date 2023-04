'We have the Presidency of G20, we also have Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' says Meenakashi Lekhi

The G20 presidency and the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Indian government to honour 75 years of Independence and the history of its people's culture and achievements, are discussed in this interview with WION with the Indian minister of state for external affairs and culture, Meenakashi Lekhi.