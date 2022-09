Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra on September 28th took time out to attend the grand Garba festivals of Vadodara's famous United Ways & Vadodara Navratri Festival. At the two locations, he danced to the tune of Gujarati folk music and received a hero's welcome with the crowd chanting"Garam Garam Seera Neeraj humara heera" and "India-India."