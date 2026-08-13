/ War of Words, Fact Check Moments on White House Press Secy Leavitt

A fiery exchange unfolded during a White House press briefing involving Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and reporters, with questions focusing on the Trump administration’s claims and media coverage. Leavitt has repeatedly engaged in heated exchanges with journalists during White House briefings, including confrontations over coverage of the Iran conflict. The latest moments have renewed debate over the relationship between the Trump administration and the White House press corps, with reporters challenging official statements while Leavitt strongly defending the administration’s position. Watch the full report for the key exchanges, fact-check moments and the latest developments from the White House.