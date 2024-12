Now, let's take a look at all the market movements this past week...

Advertisment

U.S. Stocks rebounded on the last trading day of the week...

Wall street was buoyed by cooler-than-expected inflation data.

The Dow Jones industrial average surged over 1 per cent after a brutal 1,100-point drop earlier in the week.

Advertisment

The S&P 500 rose 1.09%while the Nasdaq composite advanced 1.03%